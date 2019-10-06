Make Millions From Paint Production In Nigeria

Introduction

Are you searching for ideas on Paint Production business in Nigeria?

If Yes, then I will advice you continue reading this article because it contains important information that will help you start your own Paint Production Business In Nigeria and Make Millions.

Demand For Building Paints

The high demand for building paints in Nigeria has made the business of paint production very lucrative.

Remember that beauty of a house lies in the quality of paint used for its finishing.

House paints add value and beauty to both new and old buildings.

The Real Estate Sector in Nigeria is currently witnessing a boom and a lot of private companies, banks, corporations and other investors are investing a lot of financial resources in the real estate sector.

Private individuals are also putting up their own buildings and structures which require painting to make it look beautiful.

Types Building Paints

Building paints are of different types and these include emulsion, texture or Textcote, Flexcote and marble trowel paints etc.

The common building paints in the Nigerian market include emulsion, texture or textcote, flexcote and marble trowel paints etc.



REQUIREMENT FOR STARTING PAINT PRODUCTION BUSINESS IN NIGERIA.



RAW MATERIALS FOR PAINT PRODUCTION.



The raw materials needed for production are readily available in the Nigerian market.

EQUIPMENT FOR PAINT PRODUCTION.



To start small scale paint production in Nigeria, you don’t need any expensive equipment; you only need some plastic buckets and your two hands to do the mixing.

But for large scale paint production you will surely need machines like roller mill, sand mill and attrition.to handle large volume production output.

There is no excuse for you not to go into this business if you are serious.



LOCATION OF YOUR PAINT INDUSTRY.



You can choose to produce paint from small corner in your house or in factory building.



STAFF REQUIREMENT FOR PAINT PRODUCTION



To start paint production you will need one or two workers for small scale and close to 25 workers for medium scale paint production outfit.



STARTUP CAPITAL FOR PAINT PRODUCTION BUSINESS.



Capital required for starting small scale building paint production business with N200, 000.

With the amount stated above you are sure of producing between 60 and 100 gallons of 4liter paint per day.

The cost of one gallon of paint is N700.

And with N3m – N10 million (medium scale) Startup capitals you can produce above 100 gallons of 4liter paint per day.

Conclusion

I believe from above points, you now know the basic requirement for start your own building paint making business in Nigeria.

However, to help serious investors setup and make profits from paint production business in Nigeria, I have packaged a detailed feasibility studies.

The paint production feasibility studies, reveals Step by step the hidden secrets of producing quality paint. With which you can rival big companies like Dulux, Berger and President in paint production.



The feasibility studies cost N5000 Only.

So what are you waiting for? Grab this offer now while it is available as we can withdraw it anytime without notice. Procrastination is man’s number one enemy so act now; order your copy now.