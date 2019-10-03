Presidential International Scholarships At Lee University USA 2020 – How To Apply

Introduction

The Lee University – USA is offering the Presidential International Scholarships to International Students who are seeking to undertake a degree program at the Institution.

The studentship is available for those deserving aspirants from all nationalities who will commence in the degree coursework for the academic year 2020-2021.

Application Deadline:

October 01, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Bachelors

Value Of Award: $7,500 per year

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicant are needed to be graduated from an approved high school with a 28-36 composite score on the ACT or 1310-1600 total score on the SAT and apply for the bachelor degree program at the university in session 2020-2021.

Applicants must be international Students

How To Apply:

For taking entrance in the bachelor degree program, seekers are needed to maintain a minimum of 3.0 cumulative GPA and a 2 credit hours per semester and have a satisfactory achievement in terms of character, ability, academic foundation, purpose, and personality. Applicants are also advised to check the entry requirements of the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information