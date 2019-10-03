Presidential International Scholarships At Lee University USA 2020 – How To Apply
The Lee University – USA is offering the Presidential International Scholarships to International Students who are seeking to undertake a degree program at the Institution.
The studentship is available for those deserving aspirants from all nationalities who will commence in the degree coursework for the academic year 2020-2021.
Application Deadline:
October 01, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Bachelors
Value Of Award: $7,500 per year
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicant are needed to be graduated from an approved high school with a 28-36 composite score on the ACT or 1310-1600 total score on the SAT and apply for the bachelor degree program at the university in session 2020-2021.
- Applicants must be international Students
How To Apply:
For taking entrance in the bachelor degree program, seekers are needed to maintain a minimum of 3.0 cumulative GPA and a 2 credit hours per semester and have a satisfactory achievement in terms of character, ability, academic foundation, purpose, and personality. Applicants are also advised to check the entry requirements of the university.
