International Awards At St. Thomas University Canada 2020 – How To Apply

Introduction

The St. Thomas University – Canada is offering the International Awards to high achieving applicants who are interested to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

St. Thomas University’s scholarship program is one of the reasons it is able to maintain a community of exceptional scholars and dynamic leaders.

More than half of first-year students hold an entrance scholarship, and one in eight holds a renewable scholarship ranging in value from $9,000 to $75,000.

Application Deadline:

March 1, 2020

Eligible Countries:

International

Type of Scholarship

: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $9,000 to $75,000

Number Of Awards: Four grants are available

Eligibility: To be eligible for this fund, the applicant needs to meet the following eligibility criteria:

Entrance Scholarship Guarantee – Academic Excellence: It is open only for Canadian students. If you are a Canadian applicant with a minimum admission average of 80 per cent, you automatically qualify for a scholarship.

Major Awards – Academic Excellence: Applicants with a minimum admission average of 90 per cent (or the equivalent for international applicants) can apply. renewable financial aid recipients are selected based on academics: admission average, grade 12 courses, and level of difficulty, rank in graduating class, grade 11 record.

Student Leaders Scholarships – Leadership: It is designed to attract high-impact student leaders who are a perfect fit for our vibrant community. The selection criteria include a combination of leadership through extracurricular activities, volunteerism, demonstrated a commitment to the benefit of others, minimum admission average of 80 per cent.

Millennium Entrance Bursaries: It is open to students in financial need entering university for the first time. Bursary candidates should submit a completed bursary application form with supplementary documents through their applicant portal.

How To Apply:

Scholarship applicants should submit a completed scholarship application form with supplementary documents. Once you have received an offer of admission from St. Thomas, you will have the option to complete an application for scholarships through your online applicant portal.

Visit The Official Website For More Information