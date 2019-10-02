International Academic Awards At Washington State University USA 2020 – Apply Here
The Office of International Programs automatically awards these scholarships to qualifying students who are offered admission to study for a degree program at Washington State University – USA.
Types of Grants
Two types of grants are available-
- Type 1- Candidates with a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher will receive an amount of $4,000 per academic year tuition waiver
- Type 2- Participants with a cumulative GPA of 3.30 to 3.59 will get a grant of $2,000 as a tuition fee waiver per academic year.
Application Deadline:
January 31, 2020
Eligible Countries:
International
Type of Scholarship
Undergraduate
Value Of Award: $2,000 or $4,000
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
To be eligible, applicants must
- Maintain a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade-point average by the end of the spring semester
- Maintain 12 credits each semester, or complete 24-semester credits by the end of spring semester
- Maintain non-resident degree-seeking student status
How To Apply:
There is no separate application process for the grant, the eligible aspirants who receive a place to study a degree program at the university will be automatically considered for the fund.
To apply, submit the following:
- The Office of International Programs Awards and Scholarship Application Form
- Personal letter describing your meritorious qualities (i.e., the criteria above)
- Letter of recommendation from an advisor, a professor, or an official program administrator
Visit The Official Website For More Information
