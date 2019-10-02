International Academic Awards At Washington State University USA 2020 – Apply Here

Introduction

The Office of International Programs automatically awards these scholarships to qualifying students who are offered admission to study for a degree program at Washington State University – USA.

Types of Grants

Two types of grants are available-

Type 1- Candidates with a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher will receive an amount of $4,000 per academic year tuition waiver

Participants with a cumulative GPA of 3.30 to 3.59 will get a grant of $2,000 as a tuition fee waiver per academic year.

Application Deadline:

January 31, 2020

Eligible Countries:

International

Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $2,000 or $4,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

To be eligible, applicants must

Maintain a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade-point average by the end of the spring semester

Maintain 12 credits each semester, or complete 24-semester credits by the end of spring semester

Maintain non-resident degree-seeking student status

How To Apply:

There is no separate application process for the grant, the eligible aspirants who receive a place to study a degree program at the university will be automatically considered for the fund.

To apply, submit the following:

The Office of International Programs Awards and Scholarship Application Form

Personal letter describing your meritorious qualities (i.e., the criteria above)

Letter of recommendation from an advisor, a professor, or an official program administrator

Visit The Official Website For More Information