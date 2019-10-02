You cannot copy content of this page
International Academic Awards At Washington State University USA 2020 – Apply Here

October 2, 2019   Scholarship
Introduction

The Office of International Programs automatically awards these scholarships to qualifying students who are offered admission to study for a degree program at Washington State University – USA.

Types of Grants

Two types of grants are available-

  • Type 1- Candidates with a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher will receive an amount of $4,000 per academic year tuition waiver
  • Type 2- Participants with a cumulative GPA of 3.30 to 3.59 will get a grant of $2,000 as a tuition fee waiver per academic year.
Application Deadline:

January 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: 

International

Type of Scholarship

Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $2,000 or $4,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: 

To be eligible, applicants must

  • Maintain a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade-point average by the end of the spring semester
  • Maintain 12 credits each semester, or complete 24-semester credits by the end of spring semester
  • Maintain non-resident degree-seeking student status
How To Apply:

There is no separate application process for the grant, the eligible aspirants who receive a place to study a degree program at the university will be automatically considered for the fund.

To apply, submit the following:

Visit The Official Website For More Information

