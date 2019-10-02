African Students MasterCard Foundation Scholars Programme At University Of Edinburgh UK 2020 – Apply Here

Introduction

The University of Edinburgh MasterCard Foundation Scholars Programme is offering the mastercard scholarships to African students who wants to pursue a degree in the institution.

The scholarship will provide full scholarships, including accommodation costs, living costs, travel and tuition fees to students taking courses on campus at Edinburgh.

This scholarship is provided to give African scholars the opportunity to become leaders to their communities and improve the lives of people when they get back home [Africa].

Application Deadline:

29th November 2019..

Offered annually? Yes

Type of Scholarship:

Masters

Eligible Countries:

African countries

To be taken at (country): Scotland, UK

Number of Awardees:

10 scholarships are available in 2019/2020 for Masters programmes

Eligible Field Of Study:

Scholarships are available for the following Postgraduate Masters programmes:

MSc Africa and International Development

MSc Environment and Development

MSc Global Health Policy

LLM Human Rights

MA Product Design

MSc Sustainable Energy Systems

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must:

Be Africans .

. Qualify academically for admission to the University of Edinburgh. We prefer that applicants apply to this scholarship BEFORE applying to the University.

Be able to demonstrate leadership and service skills to the community.

Must also be committed to returning to Africa following their graduation to give back to their home community and country.

be able to demonstrate financial needs.

How To Apply:

Click here to begin application process

Award Provider: The MasterCard Foundation