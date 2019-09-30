How to start Pepper Export Business In Nigeria

INTRODUCTION

Pepper is a popular spice, also known as the “King of Spices”, pepper is the most important spice traded internationally and one of the earliest commodities that was traded between the Orient and Europe because of its high medicinal and food value.

DIFFERENT VARIETIES OF PEPPER

The different varieties of pepper grown worldwide; are Black pepper,Red pepper,Green pepper, Yellow pepper, White pepper etc.

All of these Pepper plant mentioned above contains, medicinal properties like vitamins like Vitamin A and C, potassium and folic acid, that helps prevent cell damage, cancer, ageing diseases and boosts the body’s immune system.

MAJOR PRODUCERS OF PEPPER

Pepper plant is cultivated in large quantities by many farmers in Nigeria especially in northern Nigeria. Pepper can be found virtually in every local market in Nigeria either dried or fresh.

Aside Nigeria, other major producers of Pepper includes Brazil, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

International Demand for Pepper

The demand for Pepper in the international market has gone up significantly because the plant is now being used in drugs and food manufacturing processes.

Pepper extract is used as raw material for producing drugs and foods by many companies in America, Germany, many countries in Europe and Middle East these are the major importers of Pepper.

In the international market Pepper is very high demanded and therefore opportunities exist for new comers who want to start Pepper export business. Even some small scale Pepper packaging industries have sprung up in many parts of Nigeria where Pepper is now been dried and package for sale locally and for export abroad.

Pepper is sold in the international market at the rate of between $2,500- $4000/metric ton while in Nigeria it’s sold for around N120, 000/ton. Just do a rough estimate and see how much profit you stand to make if you can get a buyer one or more tonnes of Pepper.

Please note. The price of Pepper in the local market in Nigeria may vary, but you can get it cheaper if you deal with farmers in the villages.

Indeed Pepper export business in Nigeria is a hot cake and only very few people have discovered it.

That’s why the Nigerian export promotion council has step up its campaign to enlighten more Nigerians on the need to embrace the non oil export business opportunities in the country.

The non oil export sector a veritable means of diversify the Nigerian economy from been crude oil dependent thus reducing poverty in the country.

You can become an exporter of Pepper and start making some cool cash into your bank account.

Exporting of Pepper from Nigeria, will pay you a lot because the demand for Pepper is high and the price is favorable in the international market.

So make up your mind fast to become an export of Pepper and other agricultural products from Nigeria because others have already started making huge profit by exporting agricultural products from Nigeria to the international market.

To start and make money from Pepper export business in Nigeria, you need to get more information on the following.

How to get them to sign export contract with you.

How to make money from export brokerage business right in your room without capital.

Where to source for cheap Fresh Pepper in Nigeria.

Method of payment recognized in export business.

Export business documentation.

How To Obtain Export License from the Nigerian export promotion council (NEPC)

