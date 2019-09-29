Samsung wins maritime award in Dubai

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN), the leading operator of the SHI-MCI fabrication and integration yard, has won an award for its contribution to development of the regional maritime cluster at the prestigious Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent &Africa in Dubai.

Samsung was the only nominee from Africa listed for four individual awards.

The categories are: contribution to development of the regional maritime cluster, Shipyard of the Year, Africa maritime and Education& Training.

The organisers commended SHIN its commitment to empowering the African oil and gas industry through local content leadership.

Managing Director of SHIN, Mr. Jejin Jeon, said: “This award validates SHIN and SHIMCI’s efforts in developing Nigeria as the next global fabrication destination.

“I thank the people of Nigeria and the Nigerian government for their faith in us. Our journey will not stop here.

“We will continue to empower the African oil & gas as well as maritime industry by developing local capacity to deliver world class work locally, stimulating more opportunities for the benefit of Nigeria.”