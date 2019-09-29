Ericsson opens factory in China

Ericsson, a mobile phone company, has concluded the transformation of its existing factory in Nanjing, China.

The 18-month upgrade has seen Ericsson modernise every step of the production process in Nanjing, in preparation for the introduction and rapid deployments of 5G in China. This includes the first modular-designed automatic assembly line for 5G radios, which will enable Ericsson to produce the latest 5G radios in the capacity needed for the Chinese market.

Upbeat, the Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Fredrik Jejdling, said this is another important milestone in their global supply readiness for 5G.

“Our factory in Nanjing is a great example of how our next-generation technology is changing the future of manufacturing for the better. As a global company, we have gained insights from testing and applying 5G technology for industries and now we are bringing the learnings into our own factories, which will benefit the whole ecosystem,” said an elated Jejdling.

The Nanjing factory is part of Ericsson’s global supply chain set up and this news follows the previous announcements on Ericsson digitalizing its factory in Estonia and establishing a smart factory in the US. Ericsson’s global supply chain strategy is to ensure the company works close to customers through its European, Asian and American operations, and secures fast and agile deliveries to meet customer requirements.