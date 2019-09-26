Freshman International Awards At University of Oklahoma – USA

The University of Oklahoma offers scholarships to international students based on your completed application for admission to the university and qualified SAT or ACT exam scores.

Benefits

The grant is based on SAT and/or ACT scores which are as follows-

Award of Excellence $56,000

($14,000 x 4 years) 31 ACT or 1390 SAT (or greater) Distinguished Scholar $52,000

($13,000 x 4 years) 29-30 ACT or 1330-1380 SAT program $36,000

($9,000 x 4 years) 28 ACT or 1300-1320 SAT Academic Achievement Award $32,000

($8,000 x 4 years) 26-27 ACT or 1230-1290 SAT Non-Resident Merit Award $24,000

($6,000 x 4 years) 24-25 ACT or 1160-1220 SAT Sower Award $8,000 ($2,000 x 4 years) Please contact our International Team at intladmissions@ou.edu for details.

Application Deadline: December 15, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: Varies

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must receive a place to study a degree program at the University of Oklahoma.

Applicants must be International Student

Applicants must be able to demonstrate English Language proficiency

Applicants must have excellent grades

How To Apply: Interested applicants must take admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university.

After that, to be considered for the grant, they must take the SAT and/or ACT exam and send updated, official exam results to the Office of International Admissions & Recruitment through April 30, 2020.

Visit The Official Website For More Information