DAAD International Music Scholarships In Germany 2020 – Apply Now

September 24, 2019   Business

DAAD scholarships offer International students the opportunity to continue their education in Germany with a postgraduate or continuing course of study. The scholarships also promote the exchange of experience and networking amongst colleagues.

DAAD will provide all the following:

  • Monthly payment of 850 euros
  • Travel allowance
  • One-off study allowance
  • Payments towards health, accident and personal liability insurance cover
  • Under certain circumstances, scholarship holders may receive the following additional benefits:
  • Monthly rent subsidy
  • Monthly allowance for accompanying members of the family

Application Deadline: 15th October 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters & Doctorate

Value Of Award: A monthly payment of 850 euros, insurance, study allowance, and travel allowance

Eligible Field Of Study: Music

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have been resident in Germany for longer than 15 months at the application deadline cannot be considered.
  • Applicants must have gained a first university degree in the field of music at the latest by the time they commence their scholarship-supported study programme
  • Applicants must have proficiency in English and German language.

How To Apply: The application procedure occurs online through the DAAD portal. Note: portal will open about 6 weeks before the application deadline

Applicants are required to submit the following documents by post to the specified application address (some documents need to upload with the online application):

  1. Documents to Upload: A curriculum vitae, letter of motivation, degree certificate, proof of knowledge of the language of instruction (German or English), an overview of recorded pieces: www.daad.de/extrainfo, and letter of acceptance from the host university (If available).
  2. Documents to Post: Send work samples together with the printed “Cover sheet to application” of the “Application summary” generated online and the reference.
Visit The Official Website For More Information

