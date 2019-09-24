DAAD International Music Scholarships In Germany 2020 – Apply Now
DAAD scholarships offer International students the opportunity to continue their education in Germany with a postgraduate or continuing course of study. The scholarships also promote the exchange of experience and networking amongst colleagues.
DAAD will provide all the following:
- Monthly payment of 850 euros
- Travel allowance
- One-off study allowance
- Payments towards health, accident and personal liability insurance cover
- Under certain circumstances, scholarship holders may receive the following additional benefits:
- Monthly rent subsidy
- Monthly allowance for accompanying members of the family
Application Deadline: 15th October 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters & Doctorate
Value Of Award: A monthly payment of 850 euros, insurance, study allowance, and travel allowance
Eligible Field Of Study: Music
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have been resident in Germany for longer than 15 months at the application deadline cannot be considered.
- Applicants must have gained a first university degree in the field of music at the latest by the time they commence their scholarship-supported study programme
- Applicants must have proficiency in English and German language.
How To Apply: The application procedure occurs online through the DAAD portal. Note: portal will open about 6 weeks before the application deadline
Applicants are required to submit the following documents by post to the specified application address (some documents need to upload with the online application):
- Documents to Upload: A curriculum vitae, letter of motivation, degree certificate, proof of knowledge of the language of instruction (German or English), an overview of recorded pieces: www.daad.de/extrainfo, and letter of acceptance from the host university (If available).
- Documents to Post: Send work samples together with the printed “Cover sheet to application” of the “Application summary” generated online and the reference.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply