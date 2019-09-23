0

International Global Scholarships At University of Cincinnati 2020 – USA

September 23, 2019   Scholarship

The University of Cincinnati, USA is presenting the Global program which helps applicants in covering their tuition cost.

The UC Global Scholarship is a merit-based award with multiple levels. It is renewable for the duration of a bachelor’s degree program (up to 8 semesters of study for freshmen; 4 or 6 semesters for transfers, based on bachelor degree program) and the average award amount is $9,000 per year. UC Blue Ash students may receive a maximum of $4,000 per year due to the reduced cost of tuition at UC Blue Ash.Application Deadline: December 1 (annual)

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $9,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must Completing high school at a US or foreign high school.
  • Applicants must be Entering UC directly from a foreign university.
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: All interested participants who receive a place in a bachelor degree program at the university will be automatically considered for the grant according to their academic merit.

The requirements are as follows-

  • SAT-R- Critical Reading + Math: 1130
  • ACT- Composite: 27
  • GPA- 25/4.0 as determined by a course-by-course credential evaluation (for transfer candidates).
  • TOEFL/IELTS/ELS and UC Math Placement Test- 79 composites (min. 15 on each subsection) /6.5 overall (min. 5.5 on each subsection) or ELS 112 with passing Math Placement Test

Visit The Official Website For More Information

