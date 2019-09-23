International Excellence Funding At University of Wollongong – Australia 2020

The University of Wollongong – Australia is offering the International Excellence Funding to International Students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: 30% tuition fee waiver

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

a) Students may be eligible if they have excellent results in one of the following categories:

Australian Year 12 or equivalent international secondary school qualification;

Foundation Studies programs approved for direct admission to Bachelor degrees and offered at an institution recognised by UOW;

Diploma or other academic pathway program approved for admission with credit exemption from an institution with which UOW has a formal agreement;

from an institution with which UOW has a formal agreement; Up to one year of study in a Bachelor degree at a recognised University, where there is no credit exemption awarded to study at UOW.

b) The UES is available to students enrolling in Bachelor degrees at UOW (Australian campuses only) excluding the following: Doctor of Medicine; Nursing; 4 year Nutrition & Dietetics; 4 year Exercise Science & Rehabilitation; and Education, Social Work; and Psychology (all degrees).

c) Must be an international student.

How To Apply: Students who meet the eligibility criteria will be automatically considered when applying for admission to UOW. There is no separate application process.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information