General Academic Programs At University of Bridgeport 2020 – USA

The University of Bridgeport is awarding the General academic programs for International Students to help them pay for their studies at the Institution.

The university will provide academic awards range from $11,000 to $17,000 per academic year, and are based on academic excellence and English proficiency.

Application Deadline: Spring: 1 December and Fall: 15 July

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $11,000 to $17,000 per academic year

Number of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be an incoming undergraduate international students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have good academic records

How To Apply: No separate application required for the award. Applicants will automatically consider when they will apply for admission at the university.

To be considered for admission, an applicant must submit: Official copy of all high school transcripts, standardized test scores, either SAT or ACT, a TOEFL / IELTS score and a GRE or GMAT score, a personal statement, letter of recommendation, and a resume.

