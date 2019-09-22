UNILAG, University of Dundee host oil, gas conference

The Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, in collaboration with the Centre for Energy, Petroleum, and Mineral Law and Policy, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, is organising an oil and gas conference for industry experts and stakeholders.

The conference, according to a statement by the faculty, will bring together international oil and gas experts, industry regulators, relevant Senate committees, other policy makers, international oil companies and indigenous oil companies, oil and gas lawyers, and members of the academic community.

It said the one-day conference would take place October in Abuja.

The statement said, “The conference will discuss critical issues relevant to Nigeria’s oil and gas future and its sustainable growth, including issues on oil and gas investment, taxation and resource management, and a roundtable session on environment and ethics.

“The conference is designed for in-house lawyers; senior finance and account personnel; budgetary and planning officers; as well as staff in senior and managerial roles involving commercialisation, taxation, planning, strategy and budget management; resource management; and governance and ethics.

According to the statement, those expected at the conference include the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe; the Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; and the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.