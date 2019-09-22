Keystone Bank rewards verve card holders with free petrol

Keystone Bank Limited, in partnership with Verve International, has launched a promotion to reward customers for using its Verve Card to purchase petrol at select Oando Petrol stations across Nigeria.

According to a statement by the lender on Friday, promo tagged “Free Fuel Alert” is open to new and existing customers of the bank.

Customers of Keystone Bank Verve Card holders will receive free extra five litres of petrol each time they use their verve cards to purchase a minimum of N3,000 and above worth of petrol between 6am – 8pm every Friday from September 20-November 8.

The selected Oando Petrol Stations where the promo will run are: Lagos (Maryland, Marina, Awolowo Falomo, Awolowo Fire Station, Lawanson, Alapere, Ajah, Agege Bye-Pass, Trade Fair, Fola Agoro, Ojodu Berger, Sangotedo, Ago Palace Way and Shiro Road Fadeyi) Abuja (Garki, Ahmadu Bello Way and Zone 6 Wuse) Enugu (Ogui Road), Imo (Assumpta Avenue) Kaduna (Junction Road by Stadium), Kano (Club Road 1), Oyo (Orita Mef and Iwo Road, Southbound) Portharcourt (Aba Road and 75 Transamadi) Delta (Effurun Junction) Edo, Benin – City (Akpakpava Road).