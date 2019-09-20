Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarship At University Of Minnesota, USA 2020

The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development is proud to launch the fourth round of the fully funded Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarship Program for candidates seeking the degree of Masters of Development Practice (MDP) from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota, USA.

The scholarship will cover full tuition, living expenses, travel and health insurance.

Application Deadline:Thursday, October 17 2019 at 5pm Cairo time.

Eligible Countries: Egypt

Type: Masters

Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must:

be nationals of Egypt

have applied or applying to University of Minnesota, USA.

have completed their bachelors degree program

have good academic records.

How To Apply: Please download the application and fill in all the required fields, then mail your hard copy application, and required documents to Newton Education Services.

Address: Building 4, Floor 4, Regus Offices, Arkan Plaza, El Sheikh Zayed, Plot 31, in front of Zayed 2000 Compound, Giza, 11728, Egypt.

Phone: +2-0106-1455551

​Email: ylss@sawirisfoundation.org

Required Documents

Completed application form including the personal statement

Copy of valid passport ID page

Updated resume

All undergraduate and graduate (if applicable) transcripts

TOEFL/IELTS score

GRE score

Two letters of recommendation

One personal photo

HR letter from current employer including salary/salary slip or a bank statement in case of unemployment.

