Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarship At University Of Minnesota, USA 2020
The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development is proud to launch the fourth round of the fully funded Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarship Program for candidates seeking the degree of Masters of Development Practice (MDP) from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota, USA.
The scholarship will cover full tuition, living expenses, travel and health insurance.
Application Deadline:Thursday, October 17 2019 at 5pm Cairo time.
Eligible Countries: Egypt
Type: Masters
Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must:
- be nationals of Egypt
- have applied or applying to University of Minnesota, USA.
- have completed their bachelors degree program
- have good academic records.
How To Apply: Please download the application and fill in all the required fields, then mail your hard copy application, and required documents to Newton Education Services.
Address: Building 4, Floor 4, Regus Offices, Arkan Plaza, El Sheikh Zayed, Plot 31, in front of Zayed 2000 Compound, Giza, 11728, Egypt.
Phone: +2-0106-1455551
Email: ylss@sawirisfoundation.org
Required Documents
- Completed application form including the personal statement
- Copy of valid passport ID page
- Updated resume
- All undergraduate and graduate (if applicable) transcripts
- TOEFL/IELTS score
- GRE score
- Two letters of recommendation
- One personal photo
- HR letter from current employer including salary/salary slip or a bank statement in case of unemployment.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
