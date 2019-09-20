World International Funding At Kettering University 2020– USA
The Kettering University – USA is offering the World International Funding to high-achieving applicants who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
The educational grant is available for high performing international applicants and has the motive of supporting those who are going to start their educational journey at Kettering University.
Application Deadline: The deadlines are as follows-
- Fall Term (October) – August 30
- Winter Term (January) – November 30
- Spring Term (April) – February 28
- Summer Term (July) – May 3
Eligible Countries: International
To be taken at (country): Kettering University – USA
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarship: $3,500 – $14,000 USD
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must receive a place to study a degree program at the university
- Applicants must be International Students
How To Apply: All eligible candidates will automatically be considered for this annual award upon their admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university. No separate application is required.
