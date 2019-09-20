World International Funding At Kettering University 2020– USA

The Kettering University – USA is offering the World International Funding to high-achieving applicants who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The educational grant is available for high performing international applicants and has the motive of supporting those who are going to start their educational journey at Kettering University.

Application Deadline: The deadlines are as follows-

Fall Term (October) – August 30

Winter Term (January) – November 30

Spring Term (April) – February 28

Summer Term (July) – May 3

Also Apply: 2019 D.V. Bryant Trust University Of Waikato Residential Scholarships – New Zealand

Eligible Countries: International

To be taken at (country): Kettering University – USA

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarship: $3,500 – $14,000 USD

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must receive a place to study a degree program at the university

Applicants must be International Students

How To Apply: All eligible candidates will automatically be considered for this annual award upon their admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university. No separate application is required.

Also Apply: Dominican University, California International Merit Scholarships, 2018

Visit The Official Website For More Information