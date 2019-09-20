‘Stanbic IBTC facilitated $589 million capital inflow in Q2’

The Management of Stanbic IBTC has said the bank facilitated $589.84 million capital inflow into the country during the second quarter of this year in what it described as a clear demonstration of its confidence in Nigeria.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Yinka Sanni, in a release to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) assured Nigerians that the Bank remains strong, stable and sustainable in its operations as well as commitment to delivering long term value to its stakeholdersStanbic IBTC Holdings PLC posted a profit of N36 billion for the half-year which ended June 30, 2019 and rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of N10.2 billion at 100 kobo per share.

According to the Chief Executive, the Group’s achievements are an indication that its strategy is delivering on set goals and objectives. He assured that the organisation will continue to invest in its people, processes, and its communities to ensure business sustainability.