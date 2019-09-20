Seplat Petroleum pushes for SDGs

AN indigenous upstream player in the oil and gas sector, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat), said it is committed to partnering with relevant stakeholders to achieve one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is Health for All.

Pursuant to this, the firm said has brought succour to its host communities and to other indigenes of Imo State through its Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood programmes.

The firm is operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Seplat Joint Venture.

Speaking during the opening ceremony at the Medical Health Centre, Izombe, Imo State, the wife of the state governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha who flagged the medical outreach open said: “If all the corporate organisations were to tow this route of Seplat petroleum today, the burden of underdevelopment and social restlessness particularly in the oil producing areas in the state would be greatly reduced. This programme therefore places Seplat Petroleum at the top of the Corporate Social Responsibility in the state, and by extension has won the hearts of our people.”

The CEO of the oil firm, Mr. Austin Avuru, the Chief Executive Officer, said: “People are at the centre of everything we do. The NNPC/Seplat joint venture takes delight whenever we have opportunity to deploy these two key programmes specially designed for the wellbeing of our community members and for other indigenes of the state who wish to access the benefits of these health progrommes.”

Avuru was represented on the occasion by General Manager, External Affairs & Communications, of the firm, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku.

Through the initiatives, Seplat has provided premium health care in line with its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of people living in its host communities.