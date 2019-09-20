International Excellence Scholarships At Edge Hill University 2020– UK

The Edge Hill University – UK is offering the International Excellence Scholarships to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The educational award is available for outstanding international candidates and has the purpose of supporting them in pursuing a degree program at Edge Hill University.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

To be taken at (country): Edge Hill University – UK

Type: Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarship: £3,800

Number of Awards: Not known

Also Apply: Freshmen Merit Scholarships At University Of Michigan-Flint – USA 2019

Eligibility:

Applicant must be a full-time student of a degree program

Applicant must be a International Student

Applicant should have excellent proficiency in the English language

Applicant must have good academic records

How To Apply: There is no formal application for this award. The applicants only have to take admission in a postgraduate degree program at the university. After that, they will be automatically considered for the grant.

Visit The Official Website For More Information