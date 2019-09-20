International Excellence Scholarships At Edge Hill University 2020– UK
The Edge Hill University – UK is offering the International Excellence Scholarships to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
The educational award is available for outstanding international candidates and has the purpose of supporting them in pursuing a degree program at Edge Hill University.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
To be taken at (country): Edge Hill University – UK
Type: Postgraduate
Value Of Scholarship: £3,800
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicant must be a full-time student of a degree program
- Applicant must be a International Student
- Applicant should have excellent proficiency in the English language
- Applicant must have good academic records
How To Apply: There is no formal application for this award. The applicants only have to take admission in a postgraduate degree program at the university. After that, they will be automatically considered for the grant.
