International Excellence Scholarships At Edge Hill University 2020– UK

September 20, 2019   Scholarship

The Edge Hill University – UK is offering the International Excellence Scholarships to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The educational award is available for outstanding international candidates and has the purpose of supporting them in pursuing a degree program at Edge Hill University.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

To be taken at (country): Edge Hill University – UK

Type: Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarship: £3,800

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

  • Applicant must be a full-time student of a degree program
  • Applicant must be a International Student
  • Applicant should have excellent proficiency in the English language
  • Applicant must have good academic records

How To Apply: There is no formal application for this award. The applicants only have to take admission in a postgraduate degree program at the university. After that, they will be automatically considered for the grant.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

