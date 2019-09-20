Buhari woos German investors on infrastructure

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the nation was looking for investors in infrastructure, especially in the power sector to stimulate business growth.

He assured German companies that the government will honour the terms of agreements on investments in the country.

President Buhari spoke when he received Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Germany, Birgitt Ory, at the State House.

The president, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said the agreements signed with Germany company, Siemens, on power was most welcoming for the country, and Nigeria looks forward to partnerships that will be mutually beneficial.

He said the country remained grateful to Germany for humanitarian interventions in the Northeast for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and the visit of the Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to the country in August last year, which further strengthened bi-lateral relations.

In her remarks, the envoy said it was a great privilege to serve in Nigeria, which had always been her aspiration.

She described the country as “the biggest and most important country in Africa.

“When I came to Nigeria last year in May, which was also my first time in Africa, as soon as I stepped out of the plane, I said this is where I will like to work.’’

Amb. Ory congratulated Nigeria for holding two key positions in the United Nations, Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, and President of the UN General Assembly, Prof. Tijani Mohammad-Bande, saying the country’s rising global profile reflects its pivotal role in Africa and the African sub-region.

The German envoy assured Buhari that she will work towards improved relations between both countries, commending him for Nigeria’s role in Economic Coomunity of West African States (ECOWAS) with renewed focus on economy and security.

Buhari, who also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Ethiopia, Azanaw Tadesse Abreha, encouraged diplomats to stay longer in the country in order to understand the dynamics of the culture, economy and landscape.

He said: “Nigeria is big and versatile and requires longer period of stay to be understood.