Award for Scholarly Achievement At University Of Toronto 2020– Canada

Award for Scholarly Achievement in the Area of Gender-Based Violence is awarded to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at University Of Toronto – Canada

This award is created to recognize students who have made distinctive contributions in the area of gender-based violence research and prevention.

Application Deadline: September 20, 2019

Eligible Countries: Canadian and international

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate degree program

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Be International or Canadian Students

have maintained a cumulative average of at least A-’ and must have to complete a minimum of 10 credits.

a high level of English language proficiency.

be registered in a graduate/undergraduate program at the University of Toronto; full-time, part-time and/or flex-time registered students

How To Apply: Application available here:

