Award for Scholarly Achievement At University Of Toronto 2020– Canada
Award for Scholarly Achievement in the Area of Gender-Based Violence is awarded to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at University Of Toronto – Canada
This award is created to recognize students who have made distinctive contributions in the area of gender-based violence research and prevention.
Application Deadline: September 20, 2019
Eligible Countries: Canadian and international
Type: Undergraduate and Graduate degree program
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;
- Be International or Canadian Students
- have maintained a cumulative average of at least A-’ and must have to complete a minimum of 10 credits.
- a high level of English language proficiency.
- be registered in a graduate/undergraduate program at the University of Toronto; full-time, part-time and/or flex-time registered students
How To Apply: Application available here:
Visit The Official Website For More Information
