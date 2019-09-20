America-Based Model And Actress Signs New Contract Deal With Amity Global Network

Nigeria popular PR Agency and Award winning media consultation institution, Amity Global Network has concluded discussions to commence the official signing of reknowned America-based Hollywood Actress, Top Model and motivational Speaker Queen Krystal Okeke, as the new management body for her exceptional talent and versatile exposition in the entertainment industry.

The Chicago based Top model, Queen Krystal Okeke confirmed that the partnership when she shared a post on her instagram handle days ago. In her post, she expressed excitement on her official signing with Amity Global Network as her new managers. The post reads, “am super excited to get it rolling with my Friend, Alex Nwankwo, the MD/CEO of Amity Global Network”.“Full anticipation to enroute West Africa soon, there is nothing more rewarding than working with the best in business”, she concluded. Queen Krystal will be joining the likes of famous Nolllwood Actress and Producer, Rosaline Meurer, Nigeria Top rated Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie, April Chidinma and other popular entertainers and celebrities who are signed unto Amity Global Network.

Queen Okeke may have achieved a mammoth of distinguished feats in a young age. In 2016, she was crowned Ms. Illinois USA Universal, an international modeling contest in America. After then, she has founded few innovative institutions to promote and guild infants. Some of the institutions include, Kids Multiculture and Miss America Nations.

The MD/CEO of Amity Global Network, Amb. Alex Nwankwo has officially reiterated the preparedness key his Agency and willingness to receive Her Majesty in Nigeria, as she is set to make her official visit for the neccessary documentations with Amity Global Network in Abuja.

Her magnificient intelligence, creative prospects and reserved wisdom have made her a mentor to several young American kids. Queen Krystal Okeke may shock you with her fluency in Igbo language, Fulani and Hausa language. She remains one of the Nigeria-America born icons who have continued to make significant impact across international communities.