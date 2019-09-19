US Consulate launches academy for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria

The United States Consulate General in Lagos,Nigeria on Monday launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, a State Department-led initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.

A statement issued by the consulate said during a week-long programme, a diverse group of 100 women selected from a pool of over 6,000 applicants, would receive lessons on business management, network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create successful and sustainable businesses.

While declaring the workshop open, the US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, explained that the goal of the AWE was to teach women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs.

She noted that women’s empowerment would be key to Nigeria’s long-term economic development.

“One of the US government’s goals is to promote entrepreneurship worldwide. Through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, we are doing just that by giving these ambitious businesswomen the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level,” she said.

Pierangelo described the role of women as crucial for the progress of national economies. “Women are the backbone of society no matter what country you are in. When women are working, the country is working,” she noted.

The statement said leading local business leaders would help facilitate the workshop, some which are: Alumna of the Fortune-US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership programme, Ms. Inya Lawal; Academic Director, Owner-Manager Programme at the Lagos Business School, Dr Henrietta Onwuegbuzie; Executive Director at Women in Management and Business, Ms. Hansatu Adegbite; and Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Ms. Teju Abisoye.

According to the consulate, participants will receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business-training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company, Freeport-McMoRan.