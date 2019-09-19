Discos move to Install six million Electricity meters

The 11 power distribution companies operating in Nigeria have commenced moves to install six million electricity meters in the residents of their respective customers between 2019 and 2022.

Only 3,793,895, representing 42.9 per cent of the 8,840,801 registered electricity customers, had been metered at the end of the first quarter this year, it was gathered in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Discos are, however, concerned about the ability of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency to cope with the demand for meter testing from the different companies, as NEMSA had always insisted that it must test meters that come into Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting between power distributors and NEMSA in Abuja, a representative of Abuja Distribution Company, Sadiq Abdullahi, asked the agency’s Managing Director, Peter Ewesor, if his organisation had capacity to meet the demands of Discos with respect to meter testing.

Abdullahi revealed that the 11 Discos had targeted to install about six million meters between 2019 and 2022, but doubted NEMSA’s capacity to cope with the companies’ simultaneous demands for meter testing nationwide.