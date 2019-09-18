Nigeria Firm trains entrepreneurs on business development skills

The training held in Ikorodu, Lagos was tagged ‘Entreprise Jolly: The CEOs Hangout’. It had sessions on The Role of Branding in Achieving a Sustainable Business, How to have a well-organised account for our businesses, Why we must pay tax, How to position on brands before a global audience offline and Online’

The Brand Strategist, NixxHash Communications, Adenike Fagbemi said the event was aimed at being an educative and mind rubbing session to provide business owners with the opportunity to get tips on building their brands into sustainable ones amidst the 21st-century challenges.

“It was indeed interactive and we were also able to conclude that Collaboration is the New Competition. We all need to rise together and fight the mentality of just getting better than our competitors in order to grow,” Adenike said.

She, however, noted that a larger edition of the training will hold in October 2019 in Ikorodu which will accommodate more business owners.

Adesemoye trained the participants on the role of branding in helping entrepreneurs stay at the top of their business.

He harped on the need for them to understand their target audience, identify their needs and purchasing power, then create a solution to meet the need and deploy the resources to meet the need.

Adesemoye added that it is very important for business owners to constantly monitor their brand, income and consumers in order to quickly identify changes in their needs due to regular technological disruptions.

Adegoke noted that business owners must keep good record of their business incomes and expenses in order to pay appropriate taxes so as not to fall into trouble with revenue agencies.

He advised participants to be pro-active with the payment of their taxes to relevant regulatory agencies, saying failure to do so at the appropriate time may result in ‘over-billing’ by the revenue agency.

“If you wait for the revenue agencies to come to you to ask for taxes which is your obligation to the government, you may end up being overbilled. To avoid that, ensure you always keep a good financial record so you can pay what is accruable to government at the appropriate time,” he advised.

Olofintuyi tasked the business owners to leverage the opportunity of social media to take their goods and services to a larger audience.

To do that, he advised them on how to use Facebook and other social media platforms to reach only the audience who will be interested in what they are doing.

“You don’t just put up an advert on social media for everybody, by doing that you will be wasting money, they are ways to strategically advertise on social media that only those who are interested in what you do and have the purchasing power will see your advert and they will contact you.

“You have to identify your audience and put out contents that will address them and reach them directly,” Olofintuyi said.