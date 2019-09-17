Union Bank Nigeria empowers female entrepreneurs

Union Bank Nigeria Plc has in conjunction with Leading Ladies Africa unveiled 40 female entrepreneurs who will be participating in the keenly sought after Enterprise and Leadership Programme (ELP).

The initiative, being put together by women-focused non-profit organisation, Leading Ladies Africa, is a two-month, practical, hands-on pro-gramme that is focused on enabling women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to identify business opportunities, create and sustain viable enterprises, and scale up their businesses.

Speaking at the official media parley to unveil the participants, Lola Cardoso; Chief Digital and Innovation Officer; Union Bank said: “We identified this initiative as one that will help amplify our efforts to support women and drive gender balance in Nigeria. Union Bank is proud to support these female entrepreneurs and enable their success. We are excited about the impact the programme will have on the women and their businesses, and the ripple effects on the society at large.

“We are pleased that Union Bank, through its ±lpher Initiative is fully supporting Leading Ladies Africa’s Enterprise and Leadership Program said Francesca Uriri; Founder Leading Ladies Africa. “We’re running this programme because we understand that there is a very clear need for most micro, small and medium sized businesses to develop structure and systems that enable them scale, generate profit and become sustainable.”

Continuing further she said: “We received over 1,700 entries for this programme from female entrepreneurs in Nigeria, and even from other African countries, further reiterating the need and value in supporting enterprise. The pro-gramme will be run in conjunction with the China Europe Business School (CEIBS), because we understand how important it is for the ladies to benefit from a global academic and business faculty.”