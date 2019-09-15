TANK FARM FOR SALE IN IWOFE, PH, RIVERS STATE NIGERIA
Description:
The Tankfarm is Located at IWOFE, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and is sited on 7.4 Hectares of Land with Certificate of Occupancy, and all other relevant documents
*Price: $150,000,000*
Facilities Include:
1.Tankfarm : Comprising of 9 Tanks of 6,500,000 capacity each;
1 Bitumen Tank.
1 LPFO Tank.
1 DPK Tank.
2 PMS Tanks.
4 AGO Tanks.
2. Product Receiving Area. (Pump House) with 7 dedicated Pumps.
3. Loading Bay: Has Dedicated 8 Loading Arms installed with adequate grounding and digital loading devices.
4. Quality Control Unit: Features equipped Lab, DPK and AGO flash tester, Distiller, Measuring Cylinder, Thermometer, Hydrometer, Dry oven, Test tubes.
5. Safety (equipment and facilities): Includes Capacity Fire pumps, 30 Fire hydrant line with pillar stands, 2 Foam tank on trolley, Fire truck, Fire Alarm System, Cameras and Monitors, 2 units of Lightening Arrestor, 1m litre fresh water tank.
6. Standby power Unit: The depot is powered by 3 alternative generators with output rating at 800KVA, 500 KVA and 250 KVA as Backups.
7. Product Recovery Unit: Has Oil/water Separator.
8. Medical Clinic: (well Equipped).
9. Jetty: The depot has a Newly built jetty that is capable of berthing 3 No 6000 MT Vessel at any given time. With all facilities needed for operation available.
10. Parking Bay capable of accommodating 250 trucks… Etc. If interested please Contact me on Tel/Whatsapp : 08037191728
