Access Bank Plc Warns Against Fraudsters

Access Bank Nigeria plc at the weekend warned its customers to be vigilant as fraudsters design ways of defrauding them.

In an emailed report, the lender warned customers to ignore messages purporting to emanate from the bank to purchase debit or credit card.

“You may have received unsolicited offers to purchase your debit or credit card. Please ignore this request as it is intended to defraud you. Access Bank will never offer to buy or retrieve any personal banking items from you . If you receive such a request, please report this incident to us immediately,” the bank warned.

It gave tips that will help customers to protect their card and personal information to include not sharing their PIN or giving their cards to anybody.

“Do not share your account number, the security number on the back of your card or card expiry date with anyone. Never generate a token or OTP for anyone via telephone, email, SMS, live chat or social media. “If your card is lost or stolen please call the contact centre immediately. Never share your account information or your personal banking details including Biometric Verification Number (BVN) via SMS, email, or telephone.

“Remember, if you have any suspicions, please call our 24-hour contact centre, send an email or is it your closest branch,” the email report said.