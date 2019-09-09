How to Protect Your Debit Card From Fraud

Debit card fraud is increasing on a daily basis because it is one of the easiest ways to get your hands on cash and at the same pay for online transactions.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) saidAutomated Teller Machine from selected banks across the country recorded transactions valued at N39.15 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It said that the N39.15 trillion was derived from 616,528,697 transactions recorded as data on “Electronic Payment Channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector” during the period.

Regardless of this seamlessness and due to increased dependence on debit cards, you have to be circumspect as there are online and offline thieves desperately wanting to steal your information.

They will have unauthorised access to your account if you are careless and you will lose your hard-earned money.

With this understanding, here are ways to protect your debit card from fraud.

Be careful when you use your debit card online

Many pay for their online transactions with their debit cards. However, before you punch in the numbers on your card and make a payment, ensure that the website is safe and secure. If you suspect anything, simply do not use your card. If what you are buying is important, contact the customer service team of the platform you are buying from.

Use ATM at a bank’s premises

Today, you will find ATMs at different locations that are not at the bank’s premises. For whatever reason, you should not use such an ATM. It is advisable to visit the one at the bank. In case of anything, you can easily walk into the banking hall to resolve any issues or lay a complaint.

Protect Your PIN

The way you handle your Personal Identity Number (PIN) can go a long way in determining the degree of your account security. Whenever you perform a transaction, guard your debit card PIN jealously as exposure can be fatal. Be warned.

Check your card activities regularly

No matter how thorough and protective you are with your debit card and your PIN, you should always check your account activities. There is a tendency for you not to check because nothing has happened to your card. Be proactive and always check your account activities.

Report suspicious activities to your bank

If you notice any suspicious activities with your account or card, do not hesitate to report to your bank as soon as possible. You can reach your bank by calling them, sending them a direct message on social media and chatting them live on their website.