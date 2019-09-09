Faculty Of Engineering Excellence Funding At University of Sheffield 2020 – UK

Applications are currently invited for the Faculty Of Engineering Excellence Funding Program which will be awarded to International students who are looking at acquiring a degree program at the Institution.

The scholarship will be awarded to international undergraduate students who exceed the academic conditions of our standard UCAS offer. Applicants who attain A level grades of A*AA or above (or the equivalent qualification in your country) will receive the Excellence Scholarship.

Applications Deadline: September 20, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Program: £1,000-£3,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be classed as an international student for tuition fee purposes

Applicants must be taking all prerequisite subjects for your selected degree

Applicant must be an undergraduate student

How To Apply: After taking admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university, the candidates will automatically be considered for the grant. No formal application is required.

Visit The Official Website For More Information