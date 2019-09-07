NEPC, UN partner to simplify export trade

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has set up measures to ease trade procedures across the world.

The Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, made this known at a round table meeting with the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation (UNCTF) which held in Abuja yesterday.

Awolowo who was represented by the Director (Product Management) of the council, Williams Ezeagu, said the meeting was aimed at, “Helping businesses, trade and administrative organisations from countries at all levels to exchange products and services effectively.

He said the drive of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was focused at economic diversification and inclusive growth which could only be achieved through articulated trade facilitation.



He also said that at the end of the meeting, “The organisation will have a better understanding of the relevance of UN/CEFACT and leverage on the opportunities the UN is offering in enhancing national trade competitiveness and lower the cost incurred for shipment of products for Nigerian MSMEs”