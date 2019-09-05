NEPC Harmonises Trade, Information on Goods

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said it is simplifying trade procedures by harmonising the electronic business standards and the automation of information flow of goods and services along the supply chain.

It also said it is using the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UNCEFACT) to help businesses, trade and administrative organisations from countries at all levels of development to exchange products and services effectively.

Its Executive Director/CEO Olusegun Awolowo spoke during a roundtable meeting on the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation in Abuja.

Represented by the Director Product Development, William Ezeagu, he said the UN, CEFACT focuses on simplifying national and international transactions.

Awolowo said: “It will also enhance the processes, procedures and information flows by rendering them more efficient and streamlined, with the ultimate goal of contributing to the growth of global commerce.

“It is time to redefine our nation’s economy by accelerating its diversification agenda. This is the thrust of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari which is economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“It is imperative to recognise and utilise all inter-linkages required for achieving the government economic mandate. We are committed to a collective national shared economic vision. This we can achieve through an articulated trade facilitation plan which involves the simplification of trade procedures.”