2020 Executive International Scholarships At De Montfort University – UK
The Leicester Castle Business School is pleased to announce the Executive International Scholarships worth £5,000 to International Students who are looking at acquiring a degree program at the Institution.
Application Deadline: September 21, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: MBA
Value Of Scholarships: $5000
Number of Awards: Three grants are available
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have experience in a managerial / leadership role, including in an overseas setting, entrepreneurialism [and/or innovation], and also an experience of working in a complex environment and managing it through a period of change.
- Applicants must be self-funded.
- Applicants must have a track record of academic excellence (such as 1st class honours, MSc/MA level qualification, PhD);
How To Apply: Please also apply for the course via the online application form:
To apply for a scholarship, please send in your curriculum vitae and a 500 word statement covering the following points:
- How you meet the criteria above and why you should be awarded the scholarship?
- How you would make a positive contribution to Leicester Castle Business School and the other students on your course during your studies?
- How an Executive MBA gained at Leicester Castle Business School would benefit you in the future?
Visit The Official Website For More Information
