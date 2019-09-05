0

2020 Executive International Scholarships At De Montfort University – UK

September 5, 2019   Scholarship

The Leicester Castle Business School is pleased to announce the Executive International Scholarships worth £5,000 to International Students who are looking at acquiring a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: September 21, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: MBA

Value Of Scholarships: $5000

Number of Awards: Three grants are available

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have experience in a managerial / leadership role, including in an overseas setting, entrepreneurialism [and/or innovation], and also an experience of working in a complex environment and managing it through a period of change.
  • Applicants must be self-funded.
  • Applicants must have a track record of academic excellence (such as 1st class honours, MSc/MA level qualification, PhD);
How To Apply: Please also apply for the course via the online application form:

To apply for a scholarship, please send in your curriculum vitae and a 500 word statement covering the following points:

  • How you meet the criteria above and why you should be awarded the scholarship?
  • How you would make a positive contribution to Leicester Castle Business School and the other students on your course during your studies?
  • How an Executive MBA gained at Leicester Castle Business School would benefit you in the future?
Visit The Official Website For More Information

