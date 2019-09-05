2020 Executive International Scholarships At De Montfort University – UK

The Leicester Castle Business School is pleased to announce the Executive International Scholarships worth £5,000 to International Students who are looking at acquiring a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: September 21, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: MBA

Value Of Scholarships: $5000

Number of Awards: Three grants are available

Eligibility:

Applicants must have experience in a managerial / leadership role, including in an overseas setting, entrepreneurialism [and/or innovation], and also an experience of working in a complex environment and managing it through a period of change.

Applicants must be self-funded.

Applicants must have a track record of academic excellence (such as 1st class honours, MSc/MA level qualification, PhD);

How To Apply: Please also apply for the course via the online application form:

To apply for a scholarship, please send in your curriculum vitae and a 500 word statement covering the following points:

How you meet the criteria above and why you should be awarded the scholarship?

How you would make a positive contribution to Leicester Castle Business School and the other students on your course during your studies?

How an Executive MBA gained at Leicester Castle Business School would benefit you in the future?

Visit The Official Website For More Information