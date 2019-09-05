2020 Engineering International Scholar Award At University of Toronto – Canada
Are you an International Student? Are you wiling to study a degree program in Canada?
The University of Toronto – Canada is offering the Engineering International Scholar Awards to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
Application Deadline: January 15 (annual) and the applications will start in late September 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Awards: $20,000
Eligible Field Of Studies: The Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must have applied or applying to University of Toronto – Canada
- Applicants must have good academic records
How To Apply: Interested applicants will have to take admission in an undergraduate degree program within the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering at the University of Toronto.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply