2020 Engineering International Scholar Award At University of Toronto – Canada

Are you an International Student? Are you wiling to study a degree program in Canada?

The University of Toronto – Canada is offering the Engineering International Scholar Awards to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: January 15 (annual) and the applications will start in late September 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Awards: $20,000

Eligible Field Of Studies: The Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have applied or applying to University of Toronto – Canada

Applicants must have good academic records

How To Apply: Interested applicants will have to take admission in an undergraduate degree program within the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering at the University of Toronto.

Visit The Official Website For More Information