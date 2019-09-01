Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy

September 1, 2019

Merit-Based Awards At Concordia College (USA 2019)- Apply Here

Applicants are invited to apply for the Merit-Based Awards for International Students who are interested in studying a degree program at the Concordia College – USA.

The educational bursary will provide:

  • $28,000 (For SAT 1420+ or ACT 32+ and GPA equivalent 4.0+)
  • $27,000 (For SAT 1310+ or ACT 28+ and GPA equivalent between 3.75-3.99)
  • $25,000 (For SAT 1210+ or ACT 25+ and GPA equivalent between 3.50-3.74)
  • $23,000 ( For SAT 1110+ or ACT 22+ and GPA equivalent between 3.25-3.49)
  • $21,000 (For SAT 1010+ or ACT 19+ and GPA equivalent between 3.0-3.24)
  • Awards may vary ( For SAT 1010 or less or ACT 19 or less and GPA equivalent 3.0 or less)
The award will be renewable for four academic years

Application Deadline:  November 15, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards:  $21,000 to $27,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have to enrol in the bachelor degree coursework at the college in the academic year 2019-20.
  • Applicants must be International Students
  • Applicants must be proficient i n English Language

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

