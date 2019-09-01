Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Merit-Based Awards At Concordia College (USA 2019)- Apply Here
Applicants are invited to apply for the Merit-Based Awards for International Students who are interested in studying a degree program at the Concordia College – USA.
The educational bursary will provide:
- $28,000 (For SAT 1420+ or ACT 32+ and GPA equivalent 4.0+)
- $27,000 (For SAT 1310+ or ACT 28+ and GPA equivalent between 3.75-3.99)
- $25,000 (For SAT 1210+ or ACT 25+ and GPA equivalent between 3.50-3.74)
- $23,000 ( For SAT 1110+ or ACT 22+ and GPA equivalent between 3.25-3.49)
- $21,000 (For SAT 1010+ or ACT 19+ and GPA equivalent between 3.0-3.24)
- Awards may vary ( For SAT 1010 or less or ACT 19 or less and GPA equivalent 3.0 or less)
The award will be renewable for four academic years
Application Deadline: November 15, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: $21,000 to $27,000
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have to enrol in the bachelor degree coursework at the college in the academic year 2019-20.
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be proficient i n English Language
How To Apply: Click Here To Apply
Visit The Official Website For More Information
