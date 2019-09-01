Ikeja Electric unveils electronic billing platform

Ikeja Electric Plc has introduced an electronic billing platform in a bid to address the challenges of misplaced bills or delayed delivery and other issues associated with distribution of physical bills.

The power firm said the platform would enable customers to receive electricity bills promptly and conveniently, via channels such as SMS, USSD, email, IE bill portal and IE mobile application.

According to a statement, the e-billing initiative is in continuation of the firm’s desire to leverage innovation and technology to improve customer experience.

IE said e-bills would soon be the dominant mode of bill delivery, considering its numerous advantages as well as the company’s mass metering of customers across its network.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr Felix Ofulue, said, “So what we have done with e-billing is to create different platforms through which post-paid customers can easily access their bills.

“As a forward-thinking organisation, we understand that a critical element of product development is customer convenience and ease to access. This is what we intend to achieve by providing post-paid customers with easier options of receiving monthly bills via SMS, e-mail, USSD, IE bill portal and IE mobile app.”

Ofulue added, “We believe that our customers appreciate innovative services that offer convenience, eliminate hitches and also fit their lifestyle which is what e-billing guarantees. Therefore, this initiative was driven largely with interest of customers at the heart of our business.”

He pointed out that from an environmental perspective, e-billing would help IE take a step towards greater environmental sustainability, and e-bills would help reduce unwanted clutter and strenuous filings for customers.

He said the e-bills would also enable customers to access historical data of their bills including consumption patterns.

Ofulue said, “The e-billing service is free. The SMS is delivered to the registered phone numbers of customers while PDF bills are delivered to emails submitted by customers. PDF can also be downloaded via the website. There is also a billing portal, which customers can access to download their bills on a monthly basis.

“Ikeja Electric’s e-billing initiative is the first in the industry and complies with regulatory requirements.”