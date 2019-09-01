Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
2019 International Boyack Bursary At University of Dundee UK – Apply Here
The University of Dundee – UK is offering the International Boyack Bursary to outstanding applicants who wants to pursue a program at the University.
The award is available for the outstanding applicants from the UK, EU and all over the globe.
Application Deadline: November 20, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Eligible Field Of Study: Bachelor degree in Accountancy, Economics, Finance, International Business
Value of Awards: Living costs
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have to enrol in the bachelor degree coursework at the Institution
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
- Applicants must have a good academic profile
How To Apply: Application forms are available on My Dundee in My Organisations\School of Social Sciences\Business & Management Studies (UDSB)\Undergraduate\Boyack Bursary or can be collected from Reception in the Scrymgeour Building.
Completed forms should be returned to Reception in the Scrymgeour Building, marked for the attention of June Campbell, by 20 November 2019.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
