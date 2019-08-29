USA Scholarships: International Global Exchange Program 2019/2020

Are you an International student looking to acquire a degree program in the US but lack funds to pursue your educational program? The International Global Exchange Program is made available for international students who are interested in pursuing a scholarship opportunity to study for a degree program in the United States of America.

The program gives an opportunity for students to get higher education at any US university. It also provides a range of services to empower you with the skills and knowledge to plan for your future career and successfully transition from student into professional.

Application Deadline: December 31 at 5:00pm Eastern Time.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

University or Organization: World Learning and IREX

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicant must be over 18 years of age, enrolled as an undergraduate in good standing at any accredited university, public or private, and claimants are required to have at least one semester remaining at their home institute at the conclusion of the UGRAD program.

Applicants must be able to begin studies in the United States in August 2019 or January 2020 (selected participants may not defer to a later date and eligible to get and remain the US student exchange visa required for the program.

Applicants must be cleared by a physician to participate in the program and committed to returning to their home country after the completion of the program.

How To Apply: To participate in this educational program, you are needed to take admission in the undergraduate coursework at a recognized US university. After taking affirmation, candidates can apply for this studentship through the S. Embassy (Public Affairs Section) or Fulbright Commission in your their country.

Visit The Official Website For More Information