Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
NIRSAL, German group boost agric projects
The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has entered into a partnership with the German Agribusiness Alliance (GAA) to establish agricultural industrial projects.
The aim of the partnership is to create a platform where economic ideas are exchanged to boost the successes recorded in agriculture and agribusiness.
Receiving the German delegates in Abuja, NIRSAL Managing Director Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed said: “The partnership with the German Agribusiness Alliance and by extension, German agribusinesses, has been identified as a potential strategic leverage for obtaining invaluable benefits for NIRSAL and Nigeria towards the establishment of agro-industrial projects.”
He noted that the partnership “will have enormous impact in Nigeria’s rural communities, given that upstream segment of Nigeria’s agricultural value chain is dominated by smallholders in rural areas,’’ adding that with the pull and push vibrations in the upstream segment, the midstream and downstream will also be impacted.
