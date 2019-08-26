NIRSAL, German group boost agric projects

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has entered into a partnership with the German Agribusiness Alliance (GAA) to establish agricultural industrial projects.

The aim of the partnership is to create a platform where economic ideas are exchanged to boost the successes recorded in agriculture and agribusiness.

Receiving the German delegates in Abuja, NIRSAL Managing Director Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed said: “The partnership with the German Agribusiness Alliance and by extension, German agribusinesses, has been identified as a potential strategic leverage for obtaining invaluable benefits for NIRSAL and Nigeria towards the establishment of agro-industrial projects.”

He noted that the partnership “will have enormous impact in Nigeria’s rural communities, given that upstream segment of Nigeria’s agricultural value chain is dominated by smallholders in rural areas,’’ adding that with the pull and push vibrations in the upstream segment, the midstream and downstream will also be impacted.