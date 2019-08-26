GTbank, Resourcery partner on Tier III certification

GTBank’s data centre, built with support of its technical partner, Resourcery Plc, has achieved Uptime Institute Tier III Design Certification.

The centre, the first in the Africa to accomplish this feat.

Resourcery worked with the bank, its architects and structural engineers to design and implement the technologies within the stand-alone data centre.

Uptime Institute is the global data centre authority, the most trusted and adopted standard for design, build and operation of data centres, the backbone of the digital economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stipulates that data centre infrastructure and facilities for financial institutions shall satisfy the requirements for Uptime Institute Tier III design and construction.

This directive requires that all commercial banks design, implement and manage a Tier III Data Center infrastructure to enhance the capacity, cost effectiveness and efficiency of banking services in line with best global practices.

Solutions Manager, Network Infrastructure at Resourcery Plc, Tunde Eso, said as a leading system integration firm in West Africa, the firm offeres cutting edge IT solutions. “Indeed, we are glad to have provided GTBank with the Uptime Institute Tier III Design Award and the technical support required to achieve certification of their data centre facility,” he said.

Head, Sales & Business for Resourcery Plc, Angela Chike-Dike, also said: “Resourcery Plc is delighted with the milestone achievement of GTBank as the first Nigerian commercial bank to privately own a Uptime Institute Certified Tier III Design Data Center facility.”