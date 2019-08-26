236,000 artisans get N10b loan

Over 236, 000 artisans and small business owners are to get interest-free loans of N100,000 each courtesy of the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigerian (ASVAN), in partnership with Farmers’ Cooperative Group and Kiakia Bit Limited.

The patron of the association, Mr. Matthew Onyeabo, said the empowerment programme was the first phase of the disbursement of N10 billion to members of the association from the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing the beneficiaries, who gathered at the Catholic Secretariat, Garki, Abuja, to collect their cheques, Onyeabo said the first phase of the cash disbursement is meant for beneficiaries from the five states of Ekiti, Anambra, Abia, Nasarawa, the FCT and Kaduna.