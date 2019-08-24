Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
NBC offers scholarships to primary school pupils
The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has announced that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the company offered scholarships to 10 best graduation pupils from Medile Primary School situated in Kumbotso, the company’s host local government area of Kano State.
This was disclosed by NBC’s Managing Director, Georgios Polymenakos, during a ceremony to officially present and hand over water and education projects executed by the company to the state government.
According to him, the company has successfully constructed a block of classrooms and also donated furniture to the primary school.
On the intervention on water, the Managing Director stated that host communities will now be getting their water supply from two drilled tube wells connected to the main supply network constructed by the company. He said the move by the company will ensure good and qualitative water supply to over 20 communities in addition to water supply to the immediate Chalawa host community from the NBC plant.
