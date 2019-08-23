Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy

August 23, 2019

Special agro-processing zones to attract $1b from AfDB, says Governors’ Forum

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that the establishment of special agro-processing zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria has the potential of attracting about $1 billion from the African Development Bank (AfDB).NGF’s Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who disclosed this after a closed-door meeting of the governors yesterday, added that the SPAZs also have the potential of attracting up to $4 billion with the entry of private sector investors.

Deputy Chairman, NGF, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who also briefed the Forum on the meeting between the Forum and the AfDB, said that the meeting was part of a series of high-level engagement driven by the AfDB to promote the establishment of SAPZs in Nigeria.

His words: “These SAPZs, which will bring together the farming and processing community, have the potential of attracting about $1 billion from the AfDB and up to $4 billion with the entry of private sector investors.”

Fayemi, who noted that the Forum received a presentation on the forthcoming states’ conference scheduled to hold November 26-27, 2019, also said that the Forum received a presentation on polio eradication from Rotary International Nigeria PolioPlus Committee, led by its Chairman, Dr. Tunji Funsho.

He said the governors expressed willingness to prioritise routine immunisation coverage in the states, which will ensure that Nigeria is declared polio-free and ensure sustainability.

On the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) issue, Fayemi said: “This is a matter that is always in our agenda. We are also in court and we are exploring all other initiatives to ensure that we come to a clear conclusion on the matter.”

