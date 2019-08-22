Nigerians To Pay More For Electricity Consumption by 2020 – NERC

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased the tariff payable by power consumers across the country .

Findings from various documents obtained from the NERC on Wednesday in Abuja showed that beginning from next year , power consumers will have to pay an additional sum of between N 8 and N 14 for every kilowatt -hour of energy provided by their respective distribution companies .The NERC also revealed the actual cost reflective tariff for each of the 11 power distribution companies operating in Nigeria.

The government disclosed the cost reflective tariff of each of the Discos in separate documents for each particular distributor in a regulatory instrument cited as ‘ The 2016 -2018 Minor Review of Multi- Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2019 ’ .

The tariff increase for each Disco differs , going by figures in the documents from the commission .

Our correspondent observed that for Abuja Disco’ s minor review assumptions 2015 – 2021 , the commission stated that the Disco’ s end -user cost reflective tariff from 2017 , 2018 , 2019 , 2020 and 2021 per KWh were N 42 . 81 , N 46 . 44 , N 52 .86 , N 46 .02 and N 44 . 29 respectively .

NERC, however, stated that the end -user allowed tariff from 2017 to 2019 per kWh was N 32 .66 in each of the years, while those of 2020 and 2021 were put at N 42 .46 and N 44 .21 .

The difference between what AEDC ’s customers pay currently and what they will pay from next year , going by NERC’ s figures , is an increase of N 9 . 8 /kWh .

For Benin Disco, it said the end -user cost reflective tariff from 2017 , 2018 , 2019 , 2020 and 2021 per kWh were N 51 . 37 , N 54 . 36 , N 59 . 07 , N 47 . 61 and N 43 . 79 , respectively.

It also stated that the end – user allowed tariff from 2017 to 2019 per kWh was N 32 . 50 in each of the years, while those of 2020 and 2021 were put at N 42 . 25 and N 43 .79 .

Here , the difference between what BEDC’ s customers pay currently and what they will pay from next year is an increase of N 9 . 75 / kWh .

For Eko Disco, the commission said the end -user cost reflective tariff from 2017 , 2018 , 2019 , 2020 and 2021 per kWh were N 39 . 7 , N 41 .8 , N 46 . 1 , N 39 .8 and N 39 . 2 , respectively.

For the end -user allowed tariff from 2017 to 2019 per kWh , it said this was N 28 . 3 in each of the year , while those of 2020 and 2021 were put at N 36 .8 and N 39 . 2 .

The difference between what Eko Disco customers pay currently and what they will pay from next year is an increase of N 8 . 5 / kWh .

Our correspondent observed that for Enugu Disco, customers under the power firm ’s franchise areas will get a tariff increase of N 10 .6 / kWh from next year .

This is because based on figures from the commission , the allowed end -user tariffs for Enugu Disco for 2019 , 2020 and 2021 per kWh are N 35 .3 , N 45 .9 and N 41 . 6 , respectively.

For residents who are served by Ibadan Disco , the end – user allowed tariffs for 2019 , 2020 and 2021 per kWh are N 30 . 6 , N 39 .7 and N 44 . 2 , respectively.

This implies that by next year , power consumers who get supply from Ibadan Disco will witness an increase of N 9 . 1 / kWh in their tariff .

In Ikeja Disco ’s franchise areas , customers will have to pay additional N 8. 2 / kWh from next year .

This is because the end -user allowed tariffs in the order from NERC put the tariffs for 2019 , 2020 and 2021 per kWh at N 27 .3 , N 35 . 5 and N 37 .1 respectively.

In Jos Disco, the tariff increase for 2020 is N 10 . 1 / kWh , as consumers under this Disco will have to pay N 43 .9 / kWh, as against N 33 .8 / kWh which they currently pay .

In Kaduna, power users will witness an increase of N 9 / kWh . The end -user allowed tariffs for 2019 , 2020 and 2019 per kWh for Kaduna Disco, as captured by NERC, are N 30 .3 , N 39 . 3 and N 41 . 7 , respectively.

Also, in Kano Disco, NERC increased the end -user allowed tariffs from N 30 . 1 / kWh in 2019 to N 44 .7 / kWh in 2020 and N 41 .8 / kWh in 2021 .

This implies that residents who are served by this Disco will witness an increase of N 14 .6 / kWh in the tariff they pay for electricity.