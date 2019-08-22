Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
‘ITF equips 450,000 Nigerians on skills acquisition in three years’
About 450,000 Nigerians have been trained under the various vocational training programmes of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), in the last three years.
ITF was established to regulate training standards, offer direct training intervention in industrial and commercial skills training and development using a corps of highly competent professional staff, modern techniques and technology.
At a presentation of the Fund’s 2019 skills intervention programme in Abuja, the Director-General, Joseph Ari, insisted that skills acquisition remain the most viable and sustainable solution to the rising unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.
Ari said it is worrisome that efforts to reduce unemployment in the country are yet to yield better results.
He said: “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Report in the last Quarter of 2018, said it all. According to the Report, the number of Nigerians without jobs between the 4th Quarter of 2017 to the 3rd Quarter of 2018, increased from 17.6 million to 20.9 million. This is despite the fact that the number of people in employment increased from 68.4 million in the 3rd Quarter of 2015 to 68.72 million in the 3rd Quarter of 2016, and to 69.09 million in the 3rd Quarter of 2017 and 69.53 million in the 3rd Quarter of 2018.”
Leave a Reply