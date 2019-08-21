Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Broadband infrastructure crucial to economic growth — NCC
The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, says extensive broadband infrastructure across the country has the capacity to improve economic growth.
Danbatta, who was represented at the fourth Nigeria Innovation Summit in Lagos by the Director, Research and Development, NCC, Mr Ephraim Nwokenneya, said that the telecoms infrastructure deployment had become a major concern of governments globally due to the recognition on its importance.
According to him, innovation will not thrive without the available telecom infrastructure.
“If we follow the recent happenings across the globe including in the United States, we will find out that infrastructure is receiving attention at the highest level of government in developed economies and this is because any nation that wants to develop must do this in a digitally-enabled framework,” he said.
Danbatta said the industry had achieved 33.31 per cent broadband penetration, with over 63.5 million Internet connections to 3G and 4G broadband networks.
In order for Nigeria not to end up becoming an irrelevant economy, he emphasised the need to bridge the gaps in digital infrastructure.
In another development, the African Telecommunications Union has asked operators and regulators in the industry to check the rise in cybercrime on the continent.
Secretary General of the ATU, John Omo, made the call at the opening session of the Conference of African Telecommunications Regulators on Consumer Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday.
Addressing delegates from about 12 African countries at the CATCO conference in Abuja, Omo said regulators and operators should place more emphasis on curbing cyberattacks.
“Emphasis should be placed on the security of our systems – cyberattacks are being experienced in most of our networks,” he said.
The ATU scribe said the regional telecom body would work with the operators and regulators to ensure the security of telecoms systems in the continent.
In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari, in an address read on his behalf by an official in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who represented the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, also expressed concern over the rise in cybercrimes.
Leave a Reply