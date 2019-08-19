Zedvance to Provide Loans to Non-Salary Earners In Nigeria

In an effort to serve customers more efficiently and deepen its digital drive, leading consumer finance firm, Zedvance, has launched a dedicated mobile lending app- MoneyPal.

Announcing the introduction of the channel, Chief Operating Officer, Zedvance Limited, said, Mr. Jerry Osagie said, “Our investment in digitalising our business has allowed us to anticipate and meet our customer needs in increasingly efficient ways. This has also allowed us to disburse loans to customers round-the-clock in a few minutes, ensuring that we are always there for our customers.”

The recently launched channel is part of Zedvance’s #Madeforyou campaign designed to emphasise the company’s readiness to cater to customers’ instant loan needs. Besides the app-based platform, Zedvance also services its numerous customers through its website (www.zedvance.com), phone calls to its Contact Center on 07001001000, Zee, a Whatsapp chatbot; and a number of Sales agents. According to Osagie, “With the MoneyPal app, subscribers can request for Zedvance Nano loans -typically low-ticket loans which are payable within a short time; or salary-based loans -of up to N5million and at tenures of up to 24months at amazing interest rates.”