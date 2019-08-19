Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Zedvance to Provide Loans to Non-Salary Earners In Nigeria
In an effort to serve customers more efficiently and deepen its digital drive, leading consumer finance firm, Zedvance, has launched a dedicated mobile lending app- MoneyPal.
Announcing the introduction of the channel, Chief Operating Officer, Zedvance Limited, said, Mr. Jerry Osagie said, “Our investment in digitalising our business has allowed us to anticipate and meet our customer needs in increasingly efficient ways. This has also allowed us to disburse loans to customers round-the-clock in a few minutes, ensuring that we are always there for our customers.”
The recently launched channel is part of Zedvance’s #Madeforyou campaign designed to emphasise the company’s readiness to cater to customers’ instant loan needs. Besides the app-based platform, Zedvance also services its numerous customers through its website (www.zedvance.com), phone calls to its Contact Center on 07001001000, Zee, a Whatsapp chatbot; and a number of Sales agents. According to Osagie, “With the MoneyPal app, subscribers can request for Zedvance Nano loans -typically low-ticket loans which are payable within a short time; or salary-based loans -of up to N5million and at tenures of up to 24months at amazing interest rates.”
Leave a Reply