UBA to support SMEs at Lagos trade fair

United Bank for Africa Plc says it is partnering the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure the maximum success of the 2019 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair.

The bank said it would bear a 20 per cent cost of attendance of its Small and Medium Enterprise customers registered to attend the fair.

The fair, which would hold in November, is the 33rd edition and it is expected to provide an avenue for networking and other business opportunities that can boost business activities in Lagos and Nigeria.

A statement said the UBA, the headline partner, would be working with the LCCI to provide a veritable platform intended to grow both domestic and international trade.

It would present participants and visitors with opportunities to seal medium and top business deals, it added.

The UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, Mrs Dupe Olusola, stated that the bank, with its extensive spread across Africa and other major economies of the world, was always on the lookout for partnership opportunities that would benefit the business environment and the economies of its areas of operation.

She noted that the bank was delighted about the partnership as the fair would be coming after a successful organisation of UBAmarketplace by the bank in Abuja, where over 120 SMEs from 20 African countries exhibited their products, attracting over 50,000 footfalls.

She said, “UBA, the pan-African financial institution, has branches in 20 African countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States of America and France and has always been involved in activities that aim to strengthen business connections and networks across key economies.”

“Thus, we have decided to partner the LCCI to promote this year’s fair which is in its 33rd edition because the Lagos International Trade Fair has become a genuine avenue for both domestic and international trade through business-to-business meetings, product launches, enlightenment opportunities for government agencies’ programmes, and international trade partnership deals across borders.”

She added that the partnership would offer the bank the opportunity to showcase its array of products to its new customers, adding that the bank would set up stands at various points to serve its customers and attend to various concerns.