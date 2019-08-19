Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
FirstBank Nigeria plc Unveils Verve Global card in U.S.
FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has launched Verve Global Card in the United States (US).
The Verve Global Card is a new entry to the array of card products by FirstBank. It was done in partnership with the VerveInterna-tional (Interswitch Group) and Discover Financial Services.
Deputy Managing Director FirstBankGbenga Shobo said: “In partnership with Verve International, we are pleased to launch the Verve Global Card as it reinforces our commitment to putting our customers first with innovative and state of the art financial products and services that promote seamless transactions regardless of where they are across the globe.
FirstBank promotes financial inclusion
“I enjoin every FirstBank customer and the public to visit the nearest FirstBank branch and request for the card to enjoy seamless cashless transactions.’’
Shobo caried out the first transaction with the Verve Global Card at Swarovski Shop.
At the event were FirstBank’s Deputy Managing Director Gbenga Shobo; Group Executive, eBusiness & Retail Products Chuma Ezirim; Head, Card & Messaging Business, Folasade Femi-Lawal and Interswitch Group’s Founder/GMD, Mitchell Elegbe and Divisional CEO, Verve Mike Ogbalu.
Others were Discover Financial Services’ Senior Vice President Payment Services, Joseph Hurley and Executive Vice President, Payment Services, Diane Offereins.
